10 Vidya Balan's Stunning Saree Looks
13 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Vidya Balan looks radiant in a yellow banarasi saree. She pairs the saree with delicate gold earrings.
Vidya Balan looks stunning in a red and gold woven benerasi silk saree. She accessorizes the look with a statement earrings.
Vidya Balan looks regal in a green kanjeevaram saree. She accessorizes the look with a gold necklace and earrings.
Vidya Balan looks graceful in a naturally dyed indigo saree.
Vidya Balan looks elegant in a royal pink saree. She pairs the saree with a statement earrings.
Vidya Balan looks simple and elegant in a white saree. She pairs the saree with a red blouse and statement earrings.
Vidya Balan looks elegant and sophisticated in a black-ivory striped shibori saree.
Vidya Balan looks graceful in a purple silk saree. She pairs the saree with a delicate jewelry.
Vidya Balan looks radiant in a pink and green striped saree. She pairs the saree with a gold hoops.
Vidya Balan looks stunning in a black and gold saree. She accessorizes the look with a statement earrings.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 New Traditional Gold Jhumka Designs 2023