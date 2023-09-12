10,000 Steps a Day: A Healthy Habit for Life

12 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Walking relieves tension and anxiety.

Walking helps you burn calories and lose weight.

Walking strengthens your bones and muscles, and helps you avoid injuries.

Walking promotes relaxation and reduces tension, which helps to improve sleep quality.

Walking is associated with a longer life expectancy.

Walking helps you gain energy and improves your overall stamina.

Walking helps you improve your cognitive function, including your memory and reasoning abilities.

Walking has been related to a lower risk of certain cancers.

Walking helps you feel better and minimizes symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Side Effects of Consuming Tulsi Leaves

 Find Out More