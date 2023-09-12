10,000 Steps a Day: A Healthy Habit for Life
12 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Walking relieves tension and anxiety.
Walking helps you burn calories and lose weight.
Walking strengthens your bones and muscles, and helps you avoid injuries.
Walking promotes relaxation and reduces tension, which helps to improve sleep quality.
Walking is associated with a longer life expectancy.
Walking helps you gain energy and improves your overall stamina.
Walking helps you improve your cognitive function, including your memory and reasoning abilities.
Walking has been related to a lower risk of certain cancers.
Walking helps you feel better and minimizes symptoms of depression and anxiety.
