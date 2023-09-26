5 Languages Every Student Should Learn

25 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

English is a universal language that is crucial for business, academics, and worldwide communication.

Spanish is the second most spoken language in the world and it is very useful for anyone who plans to travel.

The most widely spoken language in the world, Mandarin Chinese gives speakers a competitive edge in a variety of fields and facilitates communication.

Arabic is crucial for comprehending the Middle East and North Africa and can help you further your diplomatic career.

French is a common tongue in Europe and Africa and is considered as the diplomatic language.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Books You Must Read To Boost Your Confidence

 Find Out More