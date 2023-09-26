5 Languages Every Student Should Learn
25 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
English is a universal language that is crucial for business, academics, and worldwide communication.
Spanish is the second most spoken language in the world and it is very useful for anyone who plans to travel.
The most widely spoken language in the world, Mandarin Chinese gives speakers a competitive edge in a variety of fields and facilitates communication.
Arabic is crucial for comprehending the Middle East and North Africa and can help you further your diplomatic career.
French is a common tongue in Europe and Africa and is considered as the diplomatic language.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Books You Must Read To Boost Your Confidence