5 Rare Images of Lord Krishna and His Beloved Wife, Rukmini
29 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The rare images of Krishna and Rukmani are a precious glimpse into divine love. Krishna and Rukmini are a reminder of the power of love and love is eternal. They show us that love is a divine force that can overcome all obstacles.
Krishna and Rukmani enjoy one another's company while dancing.
Krishna and Rukmini are seated in a flower-filled garden.
Krishna and Rukmani embrace love with each other.
Krishna and Rukmani sitting on a swing and relishing each other.
Krishna is interacting with a child while Rukmani smiles at them.