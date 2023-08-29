5 Rare Images of Lord Krishna and His Beloved Wife, Rukmini

29 Aug, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

The rare images of Krishna and Rukmani are a precious glimpse into divine love. Krishna and Rukmini are a reminder of the power of love and love is eternal. They show us that love is a divine force that can overcome all obstacles.

Krishna and Rukmani enjoy one another's company while dancing.

Krishna and Rukmini are seated in a flower-filled garden.

Krishna and Rukmani embrace love with each other.

Krishna and Rukmani sitting on a swing and relishing each other.

Krishna is interacting with a child while Rukmani smiles at them.

Thanks For Reading!

