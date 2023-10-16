5 Types of Sarees That Are Totally in Season

16 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

The Organza saree is a light, translucent fabric that is ideal for summer and monsoon use

The Georgette sarees are a flowy and feminine fabric that is perfect for any occasion

The Sequence Saree is a glitzy fabric that is ideal for special occasions

The Cotton sarees are a comfortable and breathable fabric that is ideal for everyday use

The Satin Saree is an elegant and lovely fabric ideal for special occasions

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5 Bioluminescent Beaches in India

 Find Out More