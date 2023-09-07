7 Amazing Alcohol Smell Removal Tips
07 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Eating food will aid in the absorption of alcohol in your stomach.
Wash your alcoholic-smelling garments in hot water with detergent.
Using a deodorant or body spray to disguise the odor of alcohol on your body will help.
Alcohol stays on your teeth and tongue. Use toothpaste and mouthwash with alcohol-blocking chemicals.
Taking a shower or bath will aid in the removal of the odor of alcohol from your skin.
Water helps to dilute the alcohol in your tongue and body.
Flossing eliminates food particles and plaque that can trap alcohol odors.
