7 Best Brain Exercises to Improve Memory, Thinking, and Focus

08 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

To strengthen your problem-solving abilities, solve a sudoku puzzle

To increase your spatial reasoning abilities, put together a jigsaw puzzle

To strengthen your vocabulary and memory, solve a crossword puzzle

Improve your short-term memory by playing memory games

Learn a new language to stretch your mind and increase your cognitive flexibility

Meditate to improve one’s focus and concentration.

To increase your vocabulary and comprehension skills, read books, magazines, or newspapers

