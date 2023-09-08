7 Best Brain Exercises to Improve Memory, Thinking, and Focus
08 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
To strengthen your problem-solving abilities, solve a sudoku puzzle
To increase your spatial reasoning abilities, put together a jigsaw puzzle
To strengthen your vocabulary and memory, solve a crossword puzzle
Improve your short-term memory by playing memory games
Learn a new language to stretch your mind and increase your cognitive flexibility
Meditate to improve one’s focus and concentration.
To increase your vocabulary and comprehension skills, read books, magazines, or newspapers
