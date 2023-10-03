7 Breathtaking Saree Looks Of Shweta Tiwari
03 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Shweta exuded tons of oomph in a mirror work saree
She looked stunning in a traditional white saree with embellishments. She paired it with a deep-neck white blouse in the same color.
Shweta Tiwari dazzled in a glittering drape that was covered with Swarovski crystals.
Shweta looked amazing in an intriguing crimson saree with frills that she paired with a sparkly blouse that was belted.
In a pre-draped patterned saree, Shweta wowed.
The yellow tulle saree and embroidered blouse on Shweta looked gorgeous.
The Crimson gota patti saree was another lovely garment worn by Shweta Tiwari.
