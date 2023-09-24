7 Delicious Eid Party Food Recipes

24 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Biryani: Fragrant rice layered with meat, vegetables, and spices.

Sheer Khurma: Vermicelli pudding made with milk, sugar, and nuts.

Chicken Tikka Masala: Tender chicken marinated in yogurt and spices, cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Samosas: Deep-fried pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas.

Gulab Jamun: Milk-based dumplings soaked in a sweet syrup.

Zarda: Sweet rice pudding made with saffron, milk, and sugar.

Pakoras: Fritters made with vegetables or meat coated in a chickpea batter.

