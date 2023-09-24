7 Delicious Eid Party Food Recipes
24 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Biryani: Fragrant rice layered with meat, vegetables, and spices.
Sheer Khurma: Vermicelli pudding made with milk, sugar, and nuts.
Chicken Tikka Masala: Tender chicken marinated in yogurt and spices, cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
Samosas: Deep-fried pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas.
Gulab Jamun: Milk-based dumplings soaked in a sweet syrup.
Zarda: Sweet rice pudding made with saffron, milk, and sugar.
Pakoras: Fritters made with vegetables or meat coated in a chickpea batter.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 6 Simple Ways to Keep Your Home Tidy All the Time