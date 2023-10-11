7 Expressive Short Bob Haircuts for Women
11 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
An angled bob hairstyle is a haircut with shorter layers in the back and larger layers
With all layers cut to the same length, the Blunt Bob is a modern and sleek bob hairstyle.
With layers trimmed at various lengths on either side, the asymmetrical bob is a fun and unique bob hairstyle
The lob hairstyle is a lengthened version of the bob that usually ends between the chin and shoulders.
A-line bob with fewer layers in the back and longer layers in the front, this is a classic and feminine style
Shaggy Bob is a textured and voluminous bob haircut with layers trimmed at different lengths and angles
The stacked bob is a layered bob haircut that has longer front layers and shorter back layers stacked on top of one another.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Indian Hand Embroidery Crafts You Need To Know