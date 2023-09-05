7 Great Teachers Who Shaped the World

Albert Einstein was a physicist who developed relativity theory. His contributions have had a significant impact on our knowledge of the universe.
Chanakya was an ancient Indian political philosopher and economist. His most famous work is The Arthashastra, a treatise on statecraft and political theory.
Malala Yousafzai is a girl education activist from Pakistan. She was shot by the Taliban for her activism in 2012, but she has since become a global icon for the struggle for girls' rights.
John Adams was the United States' second president. He was an avid advocate of public education and helped to build the country's first public schools.
Plato was a Greek philosopher and Socrates' disciple. He is most known for his Forms theory, which holds that flawless ideals exist beyond the physical world.
Savitribai Phule was India's first female teacher. She fought for girls' education rights and established Pune's first girls' school.
Socrates was a Greek philosopher often regarded as one of the forefathers of Western philosophy. He is well known for his Socratic method of inquiry, which is centered on asking questions to help others find their own answers.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Unique Baby Girl Names Inspired by Goddess Kali