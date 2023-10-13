7 Mistakes to Avoid While Wearing a Saree

13 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Choosing the wrong blouse: The blouse should fit well and complement the saree.

Wearing the saree too high or too low: The saree should be tied directly below the navel at the waist.

Choosing wrong petticoat: A petticoat should be of appropriate length in accordance with the saree.

Draping the saree incorrectly: Make sure that the pleats are precise and that the pallu is draped gracefully.

Using too many pins: Only use as many pins as you need to keep the saree in place.

Wearing the wrong accessories: Select accessories that match your saree and overall look.

Not taking care of your hair and makeup: Your hair and makeup should be neat and well-groomed.

