7 Mistakes to Avoid While Wearing a Saree
13 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Choosing the wrong blouse: The blouse should fit well and complement the saree.
Wearing the saree too high or too low: The saree should be tied directly below the navel at the waist.
Choosing wrong petticoat: A petticoat should be of appropriate length in accordance with the saree.
Draping the saree incorrectly: Make sure that the pleats are precise and that the pallu is draped gracefully.
Using too many pins: Only use as many pins as you need to keep the saree in place.
Wearing the wrong accessories: Select accessories that match your saree and overall look.
Not taking care of your hair and makeup: Your hair and makeup should be neat and well-groomed.
