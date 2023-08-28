7 Most Expensive Indian Cities to Live in
28 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Mumbai is also one of the most populous cities in the world. The cost of living is high due to the high demand for housing and the limited availability of land.
Delhi is home to a number of government offices and businesses. The cost of living is high due to the high demand for housing and the high cost of transportation.
Chennai is a major port city. The cost of living is high due to the high demand for housing and the high cost of food.
Bengaluru is home to a number of multinational companies. The cost of living is high due to the high demand for housing and the high cost of food.
Pune is the second-largest city in Maharashtra. The cost of living is high due to the high demand for housing and the high cost of food.
Hyderabad is a major IT and manufacturing hub. The cost of living is high due to the high demand for housing and the high cost of food.
Kolkata is a major commercial and cultural center. The cost of living is high due to the high demand for housing and the high cost of food.
