7 Mysterious Temples of India: Unsolved Mysteries and Legends
05 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Stambheshwar Mahadev Temple is dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva. It is said that the Shivalinga in the temple appears and disappears throughout the day.
Kailasa Temple is carved out of a single rock. It is said to be a masterpiece of rock-cut architecture.
Kamakhya Devi Temple is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Shakti. It is located on a hilltop and is said to be the only temple in the world where the goddess's womb is worshipped.
Mehandipur Balaji Temple is dedicated to the Hindu god Hanuman. It is said to be a place of miracles, where people suffering from supernatural ailments come to be cured.
Padmanabhaswamy Temple is dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu. It is said to be one of the richest temples in the world, with its treasury containing vast amounts of gold and jewels.
