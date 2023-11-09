7 Ways to Be More Emotionally Strong at Work

09 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Improve your understanding and management of emotions

To reduce stress and improve focus, cultivate present-moment awareness

Set reasonable boundaries to protect your time and energy

Create a strong network of supportive coworkers and friends

Positive self-talk can help to counteract negative thoughts

Participate in activities that promote physical and mental health

Improve your communication skills by expressing yourself assertively while actively listening to others

