8 Amazing Novels Based On Ramayana.
19 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
‘Prince Of Ayodhya’ By Ashok K Banner: It is a graphic novel that retells the epic story ‘Ramayana’.
Asura By Neelakantan: The book tells the Ramayana from Ravan’s point of view. It gives a new perspective to the epic tale.
Hanuman’s Ramayan by Devdutt Pattanaik: The story depicts Hanuman’s interpretation of the Ramayana, told in a lighthearted manner.
Lanka’s Princess by Kavita Kane: The epic tale follows Surpanakha through her life and legacy. It explains all her emotions and wrath, she had to go through.
Sita – Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi: The book chronicles the story of Sita from infancy to captivity. It is a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional elements.
Sita’s Ramayana by Samhita Arni & Moyna Chitrakar: In this book, the story is told through the eyes of Sita and explores the fate of women.
The Forest Of Enchantment By Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni: It retells the old-age story of Ramayana from Sita’s perspective.
The Queen’s Play by Aashish Kaul: The book concentrates on Mandodari, Ravana’s monarch, and how she becomes one of the strongest characters in the fight.
