8 Dream Symbols You Should Never Ignore
14 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Being chased in a dream can be a symptom of anxiety or fear. It may mean, for your subconscious mind to manage stress or unresolved conflict.
In a dream, spiders might represent innovation, transformation, or dread. It could be a means for your subconscious mind to express its creativity or to investigate your anxieties of change.
In a dream, the death of a loved one can represent grief, loss, or change. It could be your subconscious mind processing the death of a loved one or preparing for a huge change in your life.
In dreams, water can represent emotions, the unconscious mind, or the womb. It could mean, for your subconscious mind to express itself or to investigate your inner self.
Snakes in dreams might represent dread, danger, or temptation. It could be your subconscious mind warning you about something or exploring your shadow self.
Teeth falling out in a dream can represent fear or loss. It could be your subconscious mind expressing its anxieties about ageing, change, or death.
Flying in a dream can represent liberation, power, or creativity. It could be your subconscious mind expressing its yearning to break free from restraints or attain your ambitions.
Being naked in public might represent vulnerability or embarrassment. It could be your subconscious mind exploring your anxieties of being revealed or judged.
