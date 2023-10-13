8 Simple Natural Tips for Natural Beauty

13 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Eliminate dirt, oil, and makeup from your face by cleansing it twice a day

Moisturize your face on a daily basis to keep it hydrated and plump

Once a week, exfoliate your skin to remove dead skin cells and reveal a brighter complexion

To nourish your skin from within, eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day

Sleep enough to allow your skin to repair and rejuvenate

Apply sunscreen to your skin every day to protect it from the sun's damaging UV rays

Frame your eyes and enhance your natural attractiveness by grooming your brows and eyelashes

