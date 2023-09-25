9 Books You Must Read To Boost Your Confidence.

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero: The book helps you become self-aware, figure out what you want in life and things that make you happy.
Presence by Amy Cuddy: A game-changing guide for boosting your self-confidence that demonstrates how posture, perspective, and body language can increase your sense of empowerment.
Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins: It is the psychological road map you can use to reawaken yourself and begin taking charge of your life.
The Art of Extraordinary Confidence by Aziz Gazipura Psyd: The book helps you boost your self-esteem and feel good about yourself.
The Confidence Code by Claire Shipman and Katty Kay: The Confidence Code teaches women how to overcome their fears and represent themselves in a male-dominated society.
The Magic of Thinking Big by David J. Schwartz: The book offers you several ways to enhance and grow the most.
The Confidence Gap by Russ Harris: It revolves around the idea that once you achieve confidence, you can only live a rich and fulfilling life.
The Power of Self-Confidence by Brian Tracy: This book guides you on how to increase your "mental fitness" by thinking like top performers in every sector.
Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill and Rosa Lee Beeland: The book acts as a guide to how contemporary millionaires and billionaires, such as Bill Gates, Mary Kay Ash, Dave Thomas, and Sir John Templeton, achieved their wealth.
