9 Indian Hand Embroidery Crafts You Need To Know

11 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Aari Embroidery is a versatile embroidery from Gujarat, created using a hook needle

Chikankari is delicate white-on-white needlework from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Banjara Embroidery is a vibrant and colorful embroidery from the Lambada gypsy tribe of Andhra Pradesh

Kantha is a simple yet elegant embroidery from West Bengal and Odisha, created using running stitches

Gota Patti is an embroidery with applique work using ribbon-like strips of gold or silver fabric, from Rajasthan

Phulkari is a colorful embroidery from Punjab, known for its floral motifs

Kasuti is a traditional embroidery from Karnataka, known for its geometric and floral motifs

Zardozi is opulent embroidery with metallic threads and embellishments, from Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Kashmir is home to the exquisite and intricate Kashida embroidery

Thanks For Reading!

