9 Indian Hand Embroidery Crafts You Need To Know
11 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Aari Embroidery is a versatile embroidery from Gujarat, created using a hook needle
Chikankari is delicate white-on-white needlework from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Banjara Embroidery is a vibrant and colorful embroidery from the Lambada gypsy tribe of Andhra Pradesh
Kantha is a simple yet elegant embroidery from West Bengal and Odisha, created using running stitches
Gota Patti is an embroidery with applique work using ribbon-like strips of gold or silver fabric, from Rajasthan
Phulkari is a colorful embroidery from Punjab, known for its floral motifs
Kasuti is a traditional embroidery from Karnataka, known for its geometric and floral motifs
Zardozi is opulent embroidery with metallic threads and embellishments, from Agra, Uttar Pradesh
Kashmir is home to the exquisite and intricate Kashida embroidery
