9 popular foods you should try in Ahmedabad
Explore the top 9 must try cuisine that make Ahmedabad paradise for travellers.
You should start your day with the iconic Dhokla, a steamed, spongy cake made from fermented rice and chickpea flour.
You should delight in the delicate Gujrati Dish.This snack is a perfect balance of softness and crunch. It is known as the Rolls of Goddess .
Your trip is never complete without trying this classic combination of this delicious cuisine.
You should surely try this dish as it is a mixed vegetable curry, traditionally cooked in earthen pots.
Served in a bowl a wholesome lentil soup with spiced wheat flour dumplings. This dish not only satisfies the taste buds but also warms the soul.
Known as spicy tomato delight. It is a treat which cannot be missed.
This dish is a bread made with whole wheat flour, fresh fenugreek leaves, and spices. Pair it with yogurt or pickles for a delightful journey of flavors.
Surti Locho is a steamed, spiced lentil cake topped with sev and served with chutneys. This unique dish is sure to surprise and delight your palate.
Wrap up your culinary journey with the sweet indulgence of Mawa Jalebi.
