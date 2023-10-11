9 South Indian Sarees To Know Your Tradition
11 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Baluchari sarees are a particular style of hand-woven silk saree. Their elaborate mythical motifs and conventional patterns are well-known.
A type of handwoven silk saree Bomkai. They are renowned for their distinctive patterns and vivid hues.
Chettinad sarees are known for their bold colors and geometric patterns.
Gadwal sarees are constructed using a special double ikat weaving method that yields complex geometric designs.These are known for their durability and are often worn as everyday sarees
Ikat sarees are woven using a special method that results in complex geometric designs. They are well-liked throughout India, particularly in South India.
Rich silk fabric and beautiful zari embroidery are a couple features of Kanjeevaram sarees. They are frequently worn for important occasions like weddings and festivals.
Telangana's Pochampally sarees are a particular style of hand-woven silk saree. They are renowned for their ikkat weave and geometric patterns.
Cotton sarees from Kerala are known as kasavu sarees. They are renowned for their plain designs in white and gold.
Lightweight silk fabric is used to create uppada sarees, which are famous for their delicate flower patterns. For formal events like workplace parties and social gatherings.
