Best 11 Trending Mangalsutra Designs for 2023
12 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Mangalsutra with Kundan Work has the gold pendant has kundan work on it, giving it a luxurious and royal appearance
Mangalsutra with Filigree Work is the gold pendant has filigree work that is delicate and detailed
Mangalsutra with Gemstones is a colorful and unique design with sapphires, emeralds, and rubies set into the gold pendant
Black Beads Mangalsutra has a black bead string and a plain gold pendant make up this stunning and trendy design
Mangalsutra with Meenakari Work is a gold pendant with meenakari work has a vibrant and striking design
Mangalsutra with Pendant is an versatile style with a pendant that can be worn separately or with the mangalsutra
Minimalist Mangalsutra is a simple gold pendant and black beads are used in this elegant and subtle design
Mangalsutra with Temple Jewelry Design is the gold pendant features temple jewelry elements in a traditional and auspicious form
In Pearl Mangalsutra, pearls are threaded in between black beads in this delicate, feminine design
A traditional style mangalsutra with black beads and a gold pendant that includes auspicious symbols like the two-tone gold balls
In Diamond Mangalsutra, diamonds set into the gold pendant, this traditional design has been modernized
