Best 11 Trending Mangalsutra Designs for 2023

12 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Mangalsutra with Kundan Work has the gold pendant has kundan work on it, giving it a luxurious and royal appearance

Mangalsutra with Filigree Work is the gold pendant has filigree work that is delicate and detailed

Mangalsutra with Gemstones is a colorful and unique design with sapphires, emeralds, and rubies set into the gold pendant

Black Beads Mangalsutra has a black bead string and a plain gold pendant make up this stunning and trendy design

Mangalsutra with Meenakari Work is a gold pendant with meenakari work has a vibrant and striking design

Mangalsutra with Pendant is an versatile style with a pendant that can be worn separately or with the mangalsutra

Minimalist Mangalsutra is a simple gold pendant and black beads are used in this elegant and subtle design

Mangalsutra with Temple Jewelry Design is the gold pendant features temple jewelry elements in a traditional and auspicious form

In Pearl Mangalsutra, pearls are threaded in between black beads in this delicate, feminine design

A traditional style mangalsutra with black beads and a gold pendant that includes auspicious symbols like the two-tone gold balls

In Diamond Mangalsutra, diamonds set into the gold pendant, this traditional design has been modernized

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Herbs for Luck, Wealth, and Prosperity

 Find Out More