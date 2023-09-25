Can Stress Lead You to Depression - 5 Tips to Deal with It
25 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Depression is a mood condition that makes you feel down and uninterested in activities you typically find enjoyable.
Long-term stress can increase the risk of developing depression.
Here are the 5 ways to deal with depression.
Keep in touch with your friends and family as socialising helps improve your mood.
Set and accomplish small goals to provide yourself with a sense of control and motivation.
Try to eat a balanced diet with enough nutrition as there is a clear link between your diet and mental health.
Try to keep yourself busy with some productive work to avoid negative thoughts.
You can opt for therapy or consulting sessions if you are not able to feel okay for an extended period.
