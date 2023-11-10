Dhanteras 2023: Gold-Buying Tips, Muhurat
Check Purity: It's very important to check gold’s purity. Hence Hallmarked jewellery is a reliable choice.
Compare Prices: Before buying gold compare its prices at different jewellers to ensure fair deal.
Consider Making Charges: Making charges can affect the overall cost of jewelry piece, so inquire about making charges before buying.
Keep Invoices: Always keep purchase invoices for warranty and authenticity purposes.
Gold Buying Ideas: Many people invest in gold schemes offered by jewelers. While some buy Sovereign Gold Bonds.
Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: The puja time will start at 5.47 pm and continue till 7.43 pm.
The Most Auspicious Time To Buy Gold: 12.35 pm to 02.46 pm.
