Dhanteras 2023: Gold-Buying Tips, Muhurat

10 Nov, 2023

Joy Pillai

Check Purity: It's very important to check gold’s purity. Hence Hallmarked jewellery is a reliable choice.

Compare Prices: Before buying gold compare its prices at different jewellers to ensure fair deal.

Consider Making Charges: Making charges can affect the overall cost of jewelry piece, so inquire about making charges before buying.

Keep Invoices: Always keep purchase invoices for warranty and authenticity purposes.

Gold Buying Ideas: Many people invest in gold schemes offered by jewelers. While some buy Sovereign Gold Bonds.

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: The puja time will start at 5.47 pm and continue till 7.43 pm.

The Most Auspicious Time To Buy Gold: 12.35 pm to 02.46 pm.

