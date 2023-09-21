Dreaming About Various Gods That Have Meaning
20 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Lord Ganesha Ji appearing in your dream denotes a successful resolution to your troubles.
If you see God Hanuman in a dream, it indicates that any disha in your birth chart is ending and that your health is improving.
If Kali Maa appears in your dream, it signifies that she will defend you from injustice and negativity.
If you meet Lord Krishna in your dreams, it is a warning not to lose sight of your objectives. Success will come, and your spirit will experience peace.
If you see Shiv ji in your dreams, it indicates that your efforts will soon bear fruit.
