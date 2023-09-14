PV Sindhu's Diet and Workout: A Champion's Guide to Success

14 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Sindhu begins her day with protein, carbohydrates, and important vitamins and minerals from milk, eggs, and fruits.

Rice, vegetables, and grilled chicken are nutritious lunch meals that will keep Sindhu going through a lengthy workout session.

Sindhu can refill her energy levels between meals with dry nuts and fruits, which are both healthful and portable.

PV Sindhu is likely the same as lunch.

Sindhu replenishes her muscles after post-workout training with a protein shake and fruits.

Yogurt and honey are high in protein and calcium, which can aid Sindhu's sleep and recovery from workouts.

Sindhu maintains a hard fitness regimen that includes aerobic, weight training, and agility workouts in addition to her diet. Six days a week, she trains for six to seven hours.

