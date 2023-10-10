Top 10 Peplum Blouse Designs for Sarees and Lehengas (2023)
10 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
A classy and sophisticated choice is a high-neck peplum blouse. It is ideal for work or formal occasions
A peplum top with exquisite embroidery is the ideal way to give your saree or lehenga a hint of glamour
To emphasize your collarbones and shoulders, wear an off-the-shoulder peplum blouse. Additionally, it is a flattering choice for women of all body types
Choosing a cape-sleeve peplum blouse is unique and captivating. It will set you apart from the throng and is ideal for special occasions
A sexy and glamorous alternative is a peplum blouse with a backless style. It will catch people's attention and is ideal for special occasions
A sheer peplum blouse is a sexy and stylish option for any occasion. Pair it with a contrasting petticoat or lehenga for a dramatic look
A belted peplum blouse is an ideal way to define your waist and give yourself a slimmer look
The versatile option of a peplum blouse with sleeves can be worn on any occasion. Women who prefer to conceal their arms might choose this option as well
A fun and flirtatious choice is a peplum blouse with ruffles. It is ideal for social gatherings like parties
A stylish and modern combination is a peplum blouse paired with a crop top. It is ideal for gatherings and other social occasions
