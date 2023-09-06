Top 10 Unique Baby Names Inspired by Thakur Ji
06 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Prahalad - This name means "one who is dear to God" and is frequently given to children in the expectation that they would be cherished by God.
Shri Krishna - This is a more formal manner of stating "Krishna" and is frequently used as a term of respect.
Vishnu - This is one of God's names in Hinduism, and it refers to the universe's preserver.
Radhakrishna - This name is a blend of the names Radha and Krishna, who are eternal lovers.
Dwarkadhish - This name translates to "Lord of Dwarka," the city where Lord Krishna ruled.
Murlidhar - This name means "bearer of the flute," referring to Lord Krishna's fondness for the flute.
Gopal - This name means "cowherd," referring to Lord Krishna's boyhood spent tending to cows in Gokul.
Nandlal - This name signifies "son of Nand," Lord Krishna's foster father.
Balarama - This was the name of Lord Krishna's elder brother, a formidable warrior.
Kanha - This is Lord Krishna's nickname, which means "dark-hued" or "blackish".
