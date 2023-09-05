Top 5 Aloe Vera Hair Masks: Say Goodbye to Dandruff, Split Ends, Hair Loss, Frizz, and More
05 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Blend Aloe Vera gel and Coconut Oil to tame frizz and add shine to your hair.
Mix Aloe Vera gel and 2-3 drops of Tea Tree Oil to treat dandruff and soothe the scalp.
Blend Aloe Vera gel and plain Yogurt to nourish your hair, making it softer, healthier, and more manageable.
Mix Aloe Vera gel and a few drops of Castor Oil to promote hair growth and reduce hair loss.
Mixing Aloe Vera gel and Honey reduces split ends and helps to gain back the moisture of the hair.
