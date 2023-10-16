Top 5 Bioluminescent Beaches in India

16 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Betalbatim Beach, Goa: A popular beach with a bioluminescent illusion visible on moonless nights

Mattu Beach, Karnataka: A quiet beach with glistening waves and swaying coconut palms

Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep: A beautiful island with a bioluminescent beach that looks like a starry sky

Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: A beautiful island that has multiple bioluminescent beaches, ideal for a fantastic twilight swim

Thiruvanmiyur Beach, Chennai: A recently discovered beach with sparkling tides like mysterious blue lights

