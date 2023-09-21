What does sanatan dharma teaches us?
21 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Lord Ganesha guides us to treat everyone with respect and humility.
Hanuman guides us to be devoted, unselfish, and courageous.
Shree Krishna teaches us that everything happens for a reason.
Mahadev teaches that self control is the key
Shree Ram encourages us to keep going through every challenge.
Shree Vishu directs us about humanity's salvation.
