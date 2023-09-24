Liver Diseases: 10 Symptoms You Must NOT Ignore
Liver problems can cause an overflow of fluid in the belly, which can cause bloating or abdominal swelling.
Even after getting enough rest, your fatigue can be an indication of a liver condition that is underlying.
If the color of your urine changes to a dark, brownish hue, it can be a sign that your liver is having trouble effectively eliminating waste.
You could notice an increased propensity to bruise or extended bleeding from small wounds when your liver is not working properly.
Itching that doesn't go away frequently, especially on the soles of your feet and the palms of your hands, might indicate liver issues.
Investigate the root problem, which may have to do with the condition of your liver, if you notice that you are losing weight without following any diet or exercise regimen.
Bilirubin can seep into the circulation when the liver has trouble processing it, which results in jaundice.
You can have discomfort or a nagging ache in this region if your abdomen becomes inflamed or swollen.
Liver problems can interfere with digestion and cause chronic nausea and vomiting.
