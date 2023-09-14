Lose Weight In 4 Weeks With This Healthy Indian Diet Plan
14 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Breakfast: Muesli with fruits is a full and healthful way to start the day. It contains fiber and complex carbs, which might make you feel full and pleased. Poha, idli, and upma are other popular healthy and light breakfast options in India.
Lunch: Dal rice is a popular Indian meal prepared with lentils and rice. It is high in protein and carbs, as well as being low in calories. Lunch alternatives that are healthful and balanced include vegetable curry, roti, and salad.
Dinner: Chicken or fish curry is high in protein and creates a balanced and nutritious dinner. Brown rice is a healthier alternative to white rice since it contains more fiber and minerals.
Snacks: Fruits, almonds, and yogurt are all healthy, portable snacks that can help you stick to your weight loss goals as they are high in vitamins and minerals, protein, healthy fats, and Yoghurt respectively.
Water: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Water increases calorie burn and helps to remove toxins from the body.
