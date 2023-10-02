Lung Health: 10 Foods to Eat And Avoid
Beetroots are nitrate-rich vegetables with healthy lung-functioning compounds in the roots.
Peppers are water-soluble nutrients that act as a powerful antioxidant in your body.
Several types of research prove that eating apples can promote healthy lung functioning.
Blueberries help to preserve and protect lung functioning as they are rich in nutrients.
Pumpkin comes with an array of lung health-promoting plant compounds like carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin.
Tomatoes are the richest sources of lycopene, an antioxidant linked to better lung health functioning.
Turmeric has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The curcumin ingredient in turmeric promotes healthy lung functioning.
Green Tea comes with incredible health benefits. It contains epigallocatechin gallate that helps in better lung functioning.
Eliminate processed meat, sugary beverages, salty and fried items from the menu in favor of whole-grain and plant-based alternatives.
