Mahashivratri 2024: 5 Foods to Eat and Avoid on Lord Shiva's Day
08 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Shivratri is a day dedicated for Lord shiva. Several people keep a fast on this day and have a list of things to eat and avoid.
Makhana or fox nuts are healthy 'snacking option when on vrat.
Sabudana is another healthy and tasty snacking option. People cook sabudana ki khichdhil, chops etc as a part of fasting food.
Staying hydrated is extremally important when on fast. Drinking coconut water will help you maintain electrolyte balance.
Potatoes are also a safe option to eat during this time.
One should keep having fruits in between to keep the body energised for the day.
There are also few foods that people observing a fast avoid like garlic.
People opt for satvic food on fasts and avoid onions.
Processed food, high sodium and sugar products should also be avoided on account of mahashivratri vrat.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weight Loss: 9 Ayurvedic Herbs For Women to Lose Kilos in Their 30s