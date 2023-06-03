Menstruation: 6 Superfoods to Lower Period Bloating
03 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Bloating usually takes place because of imbalance of hormone levels that lead to more water and salt retention
Experiencing bloating is a common problem along with mood swings, fatigue during periods
In order to reduce o lower the chances the bloating, here are few foods to help in the process
Bananas: This fruit is rich in vitamin B9, potassium preventing water retention and relieve cramps too.
Jaggery: It's potassium and low sodium content reduces bloating and helps to maintain acid balance in cells.
Ginger: It has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe muscle aches and is good source to prevent bloating during periods
Fennel Seeds : It is good for digestive tract and helps to reduce period bloating
Lower Sugar Intake: In case one exoeirneces period cramps or bloating, limiting sugar intake is advised.
Ajwain: It has compound called thymol that aids to prevent bloating
