Mental Health Diet: 6 Best Drinks to Reduce Stress and Anxiety
11 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Every day work hustle takes a toll on our bodies and sometimes we don't even realise it.
When left unattended, stress can affect physical health like digestive issues, heart attack etc.
However, few homemade drinks can help reduce stress instantly.
Coconut Water: It improves balance of electrolytes , gives instant energy is has a relaxing effect on the mind.
Chamomile Tea: This herbal tea has a calming effect on the nerves and helps to sleep. It is rich in anti-oxidants too.
Hot Chocolate: It can aid in release of serotonin that helps to boost mood.
Ginger Tea: It can help to lower tension with its strong aroma and healing properties.
Turmeric Milk:Turmeric serves several health benefits. It also promotes reducing cortisol level, anxiety and is good for a restful sleep.
Matcha Tea: This form of herbal tea is known to have benefits for mental health.
