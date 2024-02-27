Menta Health Tips: 6 Ways to Lower Exam Stress
27 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
The exam season is on its peak and it natural get stress and anxious about the same. Here are few tips to maintain calm during stressful times.
While it is easier said than done, it is important to adapt these mental health tips for calmer mind and body.
Exams induce a lot stress and anxiety.
Take enough breaks to unwind, relax the mind for better efficiency.
Meditation - 20 minutes of regular meditation can help boost concentration, focus and helps to maintain calm.
Healthy diet: Eat walnuts, fruits , veggies rich in omega, vitamins to improve memory power and concentration and god for mental health to.
Having a proper sleep schedule is important. It helps to relax the worked up mins, improves mental health and lowers stress.
