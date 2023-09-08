Millets have many health benefits, as they help to lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

08 Sep, 2023

Anshul Rani

Millet- rich diet is gaining traction these days. Government is also promoting it as year of millets.

Consuming millets can help ward off certain ailments too.

Millets may be beneficial in bleeding disorders

Millet will reduce the risk of worm infestation.

It is surprising though, that millet may reduce the risk of abdominal pain

Risk of kidney stones can be reduced by eating millets

Dysuria can be reduced by consuming millet

Millets may lower the risk of getting a fever and boost immunity

Millets may be beneficial for itchy skin. But consulting a doctor for skin problems is always recommended.

