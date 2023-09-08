Millets have many health benefits, as they help to lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels.
Millet- rich diet is gaining traction these days. Government is also promoting it as year of millets.
Consuming millets can help ward off certain ailments too.
Millets may be beneficial in bleeding disorders
Millet will reduce the risk of worm infestation.
It is surprising though, that millet may reduce the risk of abdominal pain
Risk of kidney stones can be reduced by eating millets
Dysuria can be reduced by consuming millet
Millets may lower the risk of getting a fever and boost immunity
Millets may be beneficial for itchy skin. But consulting a doctor for skin problems is always recommended.
