Cold and cough is a common problems people face during the monsoon season.
It is necessary to add vitamins and minerals to your diet when suffering from cold and cough.
Here are some essential vitamins that everyone should consume to build immunity against infection.
Vitamin B12: Add curd, egg, milk, oats and soybean to your diet to consume vitamin B-12. It helps in the formation of red blood cells and keeps bones healthy.
B Vitamins: This vitamin is essential for a healthy body because it contain a combination of eight different B vitamins ranging from B1 to B12.
You can consume vitamin B from chicken, milk, oranges and whole grains. It helps to boost the energy for the day.
Vitamin D also helps in controlling heart disease and maintaining blood pressure levels.
Vitamin D: It includes calcium and phosphorus that helps to strengthen bones and prevent diseases.
Vitamin C: It helps to strengthen immunity. You can eat oranges, strawberries, and blackberries to absorb essential amounts of vitamin C.
Magnesium: Eating magnesium assists with nerve and muscle function and boosts the immune system.
Zinc:This is another healthy mineral that helps with immune system function.
A diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help build immunity system to combat against monsoon illness.
