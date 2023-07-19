Monsoon Health Tips: 6 Dietary Rules to Follow
19 Jul, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Monsoon is time when bacterial and fungal infection cases rise.
Few food rules can help us build immunity.
Increase vitamin c intake to boost immunity.
Herbals teas during monsoon help fight infections.
Include more seasonal food in the diet to combat infection.
Probiotics like yogurt also help with better digestion.
Fermented food is good for the gut health
Staying hydrated is the golden rule. It helps remove toxins from the body.
Low-fiber food, and easy to digest meals are better choice during rainy season.
