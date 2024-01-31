Morning Drinks: 7 Must Have Beverages to Cut Fat in Winters

31 Jan, 2024

Jigyasa Sahay

Try the effective drink on empty stomach for winter weight loss.

Peppermint Tea: It is rich in antioxidants that boost energy and help in melting fat.

Ghee and Water: A tiny spoonful of in water early morning can go a long way. It helps to boost metabolism.

Ginger Tea: It has anti-inflammatory, boost metabolism and helps burn fat faster.

Aloe Vera Juice: Drinking it on empty stomach helps in better absorption of nutrients aiding in weight loss.

Turmeric Milk: This golden elixir helps to boost energy, immunity and keep flu at bay,

Chia Seeds: Drinking sabja seed water in the morning helps to burn calories and melt belly fat faster.

Warm Lemon Water: A lukewarm glass of water wit lemon is a healthy way to start you day. It keeps you hydrated, aids with weight loss

