Morning Drinks: 7 Must Have Beverages to Cut Fat in Winters
31 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Try the effective drink on empty stomach for winter weight loss.
Peppermint Tea: It is rich in antioxidants that boost energy and help in melting fat.
Ghee and Water: A tiny spoonful of in water early morning can go a long way. It helps to boost metabolism.
Ginger Tea: It has anti-inflammatory, boost metabolism and helps burn fat faster.
Aloe Vera Juice: Drinking it on empty stomach helps in better absorption of nutrients aiding in weight loss.
Turmeric Milk: This golden elixir helps to
boost energy, immunity and keep flu at bay,
Chia Seeds: Drinking sabja seed water in the morning helps to burn calories and melt belly fat faster.
Warm Lemon Water: A lukewarm glass of water wit lemon is a healthy way to start you day. It keeps you hydrated, aids with weight loss
