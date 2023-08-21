Mosquito -Borne Diseases: 10 Ways to Prevent Infection
21 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Malaria is a common disease caused by parasite of the genus Plasmodium.
Dengue is another mosquito- borne disease that is caused by DENV infection and often leads to low platelet count.
Chikungunya is another mosquito borne disease caused by chikungunya virus. Fever and joint pain are common symptoms
Taking few preventive measures can significantly help to lower the risk of contracting infection from mosquito bites.
Eat healthy diet, increase fluid intake and try to boost immunity to combat monsoon ailments.
Include fruits like kiwi, cherries, apples in your diet to maintain proper platelet count.
Wear long-sleeved clothing when stepping out of the house. It will help to avoid mosquito bites.
Use mosquito repellants when going out.
Avoid stagnant water near your surroundings. It is an ideal breeding ground for mosquitos.
Remember to close the windows and doors in the evening to lower the possibility of mosquitos and other insects from entering the house
Place a mosquito net over the bed specially for children to avoid mosquito bites at night and lower the risk of infection.
Try to ensure that your surrounding areas are regularly sanitised
