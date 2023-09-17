Nipah Virus: 10 Immunity-Boosting Tips to Prevent The Risk

17 Sep, 2023

Onam Gupta

Wash your hands frequently to maintain proper sanitization, especially before eating and after using the restroom.

Consume a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats to provide essential nutrients that support immune function.

Drink plenty of water to stay well-hydrated, which is important to boost immune function.

Manage stress as it can weaken your immune system. It's importat to practice stress reduction techniques like meditation, yoga or mindfulness

Avoid cigarettes and alcohol as it can weaken your immune system

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to allow your immune system to function optimally.

Engage in regular physical activity, such as walking, jogging, or yoga, to boost your immune system and overall health.

Avoid contact with animals that show signs of illness

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Harms For Women Using Smartphones While Having Breakfast

 Find Out More