Nipah Virus: 10 Immunity-Boosting Tips to Prevent The Risk
Wash your hands frequently to maintain proper sanitization, especially before eating and after using the restroom.
Consume a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats to provide essential nutrients that support immune function.
Drink plenty of water to stay well-hydrated, which is important to boost immune function.
Manage stress as it can weaken your immune system. It's importat to practice stress reduction techniques like meditation, yoga or mindfulness
Avoid cigarettes and alcohol as it can weaken your immune system
Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to allow your immune system to function optimally.
Engage in regular physical activity, such as walking, jogging, or yoga, to boost your immune system and overall health.
Avoid contact with animals that show signs of illness
