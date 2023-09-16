Nipah Virus in Kerala: 7 Preventive Tips to Follow
16 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Nipah virus cases are rising in Kerala, It has already claimed few lives in Kozhikode
Health departments have imposed strict guidelines and enlisted preventive measure to follow and combat the zoonotic virus.
Follow these protocols to steer clear of this deadly virus.
Wash your hands regularly with soap and water.
Maintain proper personal hygiene.
Avoid contact with animals like pigs and bats as they may be infected and are source of spread of nipah virus.
Start wearing masks in public area to avoid any chance of infection.
Avoid coming in contact with infected people. It can spread through droplets of cough and sneeze.
Avoid eating contaminated food.
Stay away from products used by infected people. The fluid discharge in any form can be highly contagious.
Include immunity boosting foods and drinks in your diet.
Fever, brain swelling, muscle pain, cold and cough are few symptoms of nipah virus.
