Oral Health: 8 Quick Tips to Rebuild Gums

31 Aug, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Dental care is as important as anything else. Healthy gums, healthy teeth lead to a wide happy smile

Few everyday practises can help to rebuild gums and enamel

Floss: Clean between your teeth daily to get rid of food particles that cannot by cleaned by bristles

Brushing: Brush your teeth at least twice a day

Use a soft-bristled Toothbrush to avoid damaging your gums and enamel

Mouthwash: Consider using an antimicrobial mouthwash before bed

Regular Dental Visits: Schedule regular dental check-ups to be updated with your dental health

Limit Acidic Foods and Drinks: Acidic foods and drinks can weaken enamel and also leave stain on teeth

Diet: Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nutrients to support oral health.

Chew sugar free gum for better dental care

