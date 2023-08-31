Oral Health: 8 Quick Tips to Rebuild Gums
31 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Dental care is as important as anything else. Healthy gums, healthy teeth lead to a wide happy smile
Few everyday practises can help to rebuild gums and enamel
Floss: Clean between your teeth daily to get rid of food particles that cannot by cleaned by bristles
Brushing: Brush your teeth at least twice a day
Use a soft-bristled Toothbrush to avoid damaging your gums and enamel
Mouthwash: Consider using an antimicrobial mouthwash before bed
Regular Dental Visits: Schedule regular dental check-ups to be updated with your dental health
Limit Acidic Foods and Drinks: Acidic foods and drinks can weaken enamel and also leave stain on teeth
Diet: Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nutrients to support oral health.
Chew sugar free gum for better dental care
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weight Loss: 12 Tips to Lose Belly Fat And Boost Metabolism