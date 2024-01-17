High Cholesterol Control to Digestion, 7 Benefits of Papaya in Winters
17 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Papaya is one of the healthiest fruits and a good addition in winter diet as well.
Papaya is rich in Vitamin C that helps to boost immunity which is very important in winter season with rising illness.
Papaya is also rich in fibre that aids in regulating high cholesterol. It further helps to boost heart health.
It has vital nutrients like vitamin B, Vitamin C, folate and other minerals too.
Papaya is a low calorie fruit that that may help with weight loss.
Papaya has anti-inflammatory properties that may help lower pain.
This fruit also has vitamin and vitamin c that together may help to enhance collagen for a radiating skin.
It also helps to release digestive enzymes that help fight bloating, indigestion etc.
