Post-Miscarriage Diet: 8 Things to Include in Your Meals to Recover Better
19 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Having to go through a miscarriage or abortion for any reason is painful both emotionally and physically.
During pregnancy, a woman's body changes every day and when a miscarriage takes place, the body has to suffer and fight a lot to continue to stay healthy.
Diet plays a crucial role when dealing with the post-miscarriage or abortion phase. It is important to eat well to look well and feel well from the inside.
Here are some expert-suggested ways to help yourself recover well if you have unfortunately gone through a miscarriage and are trying to stand on your feet.
Remember protein is your best friend now. Do not think about managing your weight right now. Have a good quantity of milk every day, preferably twice.
Increase the intake of protein-rich foods such as cheese, pulses/ lentils and milk-related products like cottage cheese, yoghurt etc.
Include eggs and fish in your regular diet. This helps in providing the extra strength that your body needs to heal well.
Iron-rich foods like peaches, green leafy vegetables, sesame seeds, sesame butter, and brown rice are a must. Your body has lost a lot of blood and it is important that you increase the intake of iron in your diet. Also, speak to your doctor about having iron supplements
Vitamin C-rich foods like oranges, lime water, kiwi, bell peppers, berries and tomatoes have to be added to your diet.
Calcium-rich foods and supplements: Include broccoli, nuts, spinach and soya drinks in your diet to provide some strength to your weak bones.
Ensure more hydration for your body than on regular days. Have foods like cucumber, watermelon, and coconut water daily as an extra between meals.
Do not eat Soy sauce or soy products. This will imbalance your hormones which are already struggling to find their balance in your body. Also, avoid having junk food that is not digested properly. Avoid eating sweets and a lot of sugary products.
