Post-Workout Meal: 7 Foods To Eat and Avoid After Exercise
23 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Drinking soda or other sugary drinks should be avoided after a workout as they can slow down your metabolism.
You can consume eggs after your resistance exercise routine to gain protein and carbs.
Eat carbohydrate-rich foods as it is the best way to regain the lost immunity after an intense workout session.
Fatty foods and oily snacks must be avoided after exercise as they may raise your cholesterol level and put you at risk of heart disease.
You should consume fruits like pineapple and bananas after a workout as it has a high amount of potassium.
While raw veggies are a part of a healthy diet, it is advised to not consume them immediately after a workout.
It is advised to avoid sugary foods after exercise as it will not help you replenish the nutrients lost while exercising.
